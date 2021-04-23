Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry picks up his first transfer commitment 

Micah Shrewsberry is introduced as the 14th mens basketball head coach in Penn State history. Shrewsberry was introduced to members of the media as well as a select number of Nittany Lion Club members on March 30, 2021 in the Nittany Lions practice facility in the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Mark Selders Courtesy Penn State Athletics

New Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry made his first addition of the offseason Friday afternoon.

Senior guard Jaheam Cornwall announced via his personal twitter account that he’s transferring to Penn State.

Cornwall played his first four years at Gardner-Webb, where he was an elite shooter. The 6-foot, 175-pound guard has never shot below 39.1% from beyond the arc and has done so on a high volume of shots. He made 44.4% of his 3-pointers on 6.1 attempts per game as a junior and followed that up with 40.8% on six attempts per game as a senior.

The senior guard should step into an immediate role after the Nittany Lions’ starting backcourt of Myreon Jones and Jamari Wheeler both transferred to Florida and Ohio State, respectively.

Cornwall could fill the scoring gap left behind by Jones and Izaiah Brockington — who re-entered the transfer portal Thursday after originally deciding to return. The newest Nittany Lion averaged 14.1 points per game last season to lead Gardner-Webb. His production resulted in him being named to the All-Big South first team last season.