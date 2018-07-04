Penn State picks up 2019 commitment from top-tier Florida wideout

Penn State earned a blue-chip commit worthy of fireworks.
Four-star wide receiver John Dunmore — the No. 107 prospect in the country, per 247 Sports — picked the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, becoming the 11th member of a stellar 2019 recruiting class. Dunmore, the No. 19 overall wide receiver, is Penn State's first pass-catcher of this cycle.
Dunmore is also the Nittany Lions' first commit from the state of Florida since assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider joined the staff. When Seider — a former Gators assistant, Florida high school coach and Florida A&M star — was hired in February, head coach James Franklin said, "You don't hire Ja'Juan unless you're going to make a recruiting shift, and you don't hire Ja'Juan and not recruit Florida."
Dunmore's commitment is noteworthy in that regard. However, there is a chance Dunmore doesn't stick with Penn State.
The wideout — who visited Penn State, Auburn and Miami in June — chose the Nittany Lions over offers from 32 other programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon.
But one program still has a shot at luring Dunmore away: Florida State. According to a report by SB Nation's Bud Elliott, the Chaminade-Madonna Prep product has repeatedly called Florida State his "dream school." Elliott's report also noted that it's "extremely doubtful" that Dunmore's recruitment is over on July 4.
Still, the former Florida commit told Elliott in March that "coach Seider is like my big brother." "Penn State is just lovely," Dunmore continued. "Not too many players have the opportunity to go there."
If Dunmore stays true to his Wednesday verbal, the Nittany Lions will have seven 2019 prospects ranked inside 247 Sports' top 300. Dunmore would be the fifth Penn State wide receiver with four stars or more in the last three cycles.
Dunmore is the second top-tier prospect to commit to Penn State this week. Four-star linebacker Lance Dixon chose the Nittany Lions on Monday.
