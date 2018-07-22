Saquon Barkley finally signed with the New York Giants. For how much?

It looks as if Saquon Barkley will be able to buy his mother a few more houses.
The former Penn State running back signed a four-year, $31.2 million contract Sunday with the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport’s source, the deal also includes a $20.76 million signing bonus with $15 million paid out immediately.
The Giants’ rookies reported to training camp Sunday, along with quarterbacks and selected veterans, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft. He declared early after his junior season at Penn State, where he left as the career leader in all-purpose yards (5,538) and total touchdowns (53).
The New York Giants’ first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Cleveland Browns. The regular season starts Sept. 9 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
