Penn State freshman safety Isaiah Humphries announces decision to transfer

Less than a month until Penn State welcomes two new safeties to the fold, one defensive back is leaving.
Freshman safety Isaiah Humphries announced his decision to transfer on Wednesday afternoon. The former three-star prospect from Texas is a Penn State legacy. His father, Leonard, was a cornerback with the Nittany Lions and later the Indianapolis Colts.
Humphries did not see time in 2018.
“In order to grow and not lose the passion that I have for football and for everything that I value, I unfortunately will be transferring from this place,” Humphries wrote in a statement. “I appreciate everything that has been given to me and the relationships that I have made along the way.”
Humphries — who had offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon and 17 other schools during the recruiting process — verbally committed to Penn State on Dec. 31, 2016. He picked the Nittany Lions, as he told the CDT in June 2017, because he “decided to be different” from his fellow Texas natives. “I realized it was the best place for me,” Humphries said at the time. “The place spoke for itself.”
While Humphries’ decision is somewhat of a surprise, the safety position at Penn State is loaded moving forward.
Nick Scott will move on, but 11-game starter Garrett Taylor is expected to return. Jonathan Sutherland, Lamont Wade and Ayron Monroe will push for time. So will Class of 2019 members Jaquan Brisker and Tyler Rudolph, assuming they sign their letters of intent in December.
Whatever happens in the future, Humphries will not be a part of it. But it doesn’t appear he’s leaving on bad terms.
“Good luck to the Nittany Lions on their bowl game,” Humphries wrote. “I wish them the best.”
