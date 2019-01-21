Tired of parking and traffic issues at Penn State football games? PSU is looking for input

Penn State is looking for input from those who have season parking passes for home football games on the changes planned to help alleviate game day traffic and parking issues for the upcoming season.





In a news release Monday, the university announced four town hall-style meetings to be held in the media room at Beaver Stadium. The meetings are intended to give people the chance to speak with representatives from Penn State Athletics, Penn State police and outside consultant SP+ about the changes.

Season-ticket holders should have already been contacted about the upcoming meetings. Interested fans who have not RSVP’d are asked to call 1-800-NITTANY. (Saturday’s meetings are already full.) The meetings will be held:

1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday: Preferred/reserved season parking holders





2:35-3:35 p.m. Saturday: General season parking holders





4-5 p.m. Feb. 1: Preferred/reserved season parking holders





5:05-6:05 p.m. Feb. 1: General season parking holders





Penn State announced changes in November in an attempt to improve game day traffic flow and parking woes. In the 2018 season, there were parking restrictions for six out of seven home games — four were weather related, and the other two were because parking was exhausted prior to game day.

To accommodate all the fans, overflow parking was set up at the Grange fairgrounds, the Nittany Mall, Innovation Park and at downtown and campus parking lots and decks.

Athletic Director Sandy Barbour addressed parking issues, specifically with the grassy RV lots, at a press conference on Dec. 31, ahead of the Citrus Bowl

“With the weather, there’s not much we can do about it. I’d like to be able to call somebody up and say, ‘Please don’t make it rain on these seven Saturdays,’” Barbour said at that press conference. “I’ve heard that, oh, you need to pave more of the lots. And you need to do this or that. If we were able to do that, we certainly would. But most of our grass lots are either intramural fields or Ag fields, which aren’t ours. And the purposes for which they’re used the other 358 days out of the year do not allow us to pave them.”

Barbour will not be at the town-hall meetings due to previously scheduled events on her calendar, according to a spokesman. She plans to attend this week’s NCAA convention, for example, which runs through Saturday.

The most significant changes announced in November were the creation of four traffic zones and designating game day parking for general parking lots.

To help ease congestion, fans will be required to use the new traffic zones — North, South, East, West — to get to their specific lots. All parking permits will have specific driving instructions for their lot and zone.

Penn State will also offer three general parking cash lots, available while space remains, in the North, East and West traffic zones on game day. ADA parking will be unaffected.

The changes, which have been evaluated by the university and an outside consultant, are set to be implemented for the 2019 season.