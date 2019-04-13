Penn State Football
4-star DT commits to Penn State football, becoming 2nd commit on the day
Four-star defensive tackle Cole Brevard committed to Penn State after Saturday’s Blue-White Game, becoming the Nittany Lions’ second commit on the day.
Brevard announced his commitment on Twitter on Saturday evening, three hours after three-star offensive lineman RJ Adams pledged to the blue and white.
“I’m excited to announce I am 100% committed to The Pennsylvania State University!” Brevard wrote.
The 6-foot-3, 293 pound defensive tackle out of Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) missed four games last season due to injury. But he still boasted nearly two dozen offers, picking Penn State over the likes of Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Brevard is the eighth Penn State commit of the 2020 class, and he’s the first defensive lineman of the class. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 202 overall prospect and the country’s 20th-best DT.
247 Sports now ranks the Nittany Lions as having the No. 7 overall class in the nation.
