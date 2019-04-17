Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens walks on the sidelines with a headset on during the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Stevens warmed up, and was in full gear but did not take any snaps. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens, once considered the obvious heir apparent to Trace McSorley, is now in the transfer portal.

A source confirmed to the Centre Daily Times on Wednesday afternoon that Stevens entered his name into the portal. The news was first reported by the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, and Blue-White Illustrated’s Nate Bauer also confirmed the report by citing an unnamed source.

The news comes days after head coach James Franklin said there needs to be a “true competition” between Stevens and up-and-comer Sean Clifford to decide who will start at quarterback for Penn State in 2019. News of No. 2’s decision also comes a week after the quarterback’s father, Tom, told the CDT that Stevens would leave Penn State if not named the starter.

“I would like to see the coaches make a decision sooner rather than later. That’s the nerve-wracking part, is waiting. Tommy has so much invested in this year, and we know that this is his last shot. If he’s not Penn State’s quarterback, he’s going to be somebody’s quarterback,” Tom Stevens told the CDT. “Everyone already knows, if he’s not playing at Penn State this year, he’s probably going to leave. I don’t think that’s much news to anybody. He wants to be a starter. ... If it’s not Tommy, then I think Sean would do a great job, and we would wish Penn State the best of luck.”

