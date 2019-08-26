Penn State football adds commitment from 4-star running back

A look at James Franklin’s recruiting success at Penn State Since become the program's head coach in 2014, James Franklin has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail for Penn State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since become the program's head coach in 2014, James Franklin has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail for Penn State.

Penn State football secured its second commitment from Florida in the month of August on Monday night. The Nittany Lions added running back Keyvone Lee, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. Lee plays for Superior Collegiate Academy in Clearwater, Florida.

He is the second Florida native and second running back in the class, joined in both categories by Caziah Holmes, who committed to Penn State in early August.

As a junior, Lee ran the ball 70 times for 904 yards and seven touchdowns and hauled in seven catches for 127 yards, including a 75-yard reception, according to MaxPreps.

The newest Penn State commit is the No. 216 overall recruit and the fifth-best player in the Nittany Lions’ class according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the No. 17 running back in the 2020 class in the same rankings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lee had 26 scholarship offers and chose the Nittany Lions over Florida, Florida State, and LSU. He was previously committed to Florida before decommitting on Feb. 22. He’s 6-feet tall and weighs 223 pounds, giving him the size to come in and play early in his college career.

Penn State remains No. 14 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten in the 247 Sports 2020 class rankings.