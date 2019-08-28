Philadelphia Eagles DE Shareef Miller is working to make his — and his grandfather’s — dream come true

Shareef Miller on adjusting to the NFL Former Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller discusses his adjustment to the NFL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller discusses his adjustment to the NFL.

Shareef Miller has a rare opportunity. The former Penn State defensive end hopes to begin his NFL career playing for the team he rooted for growing up, and the team his grandfather, Emmitt Cooks, helped him fall in love with.

Miller was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles — he and his grandfather’s favorite team — and Miller will find out by 4 p.m. Saturday if he’s officially made the team. Regardless, the Philadelphia native was thrilled when he was taken by his hometown team.

“Man, I was ecstatic,” he said at preseason practice last week. “It was surreal. I was just blessed that the Eagles gave me this opportunity to play.”

Miller said the moment was special for his grandfather, who he calls “Pop Pop,” possibly even topping his previous favorite Eagles’ memory — the Birds’ Super Bowl 52 victory over the New England Patriots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It meant so much to him,” Miller said. “Pop Pop is 77 and he’s been an Eagles fan his whole life. So for his grandson to be able to wear that green and white and be drafted by the Eagles is a dream come true. I’m just blessed and thankful he was here to witness that.”

Now that he’s working to make the 53-man roster, Miller is all business. He’s working to sharpen his technique and adjust to the proficiency of the NFL game.

In preseason play so far, Miller has two sacks and 6.5 total tackles in three games. At Penn State, Miller had compiled 100 tackles (58 solo), 31.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 40 career games.

“The technique is everything in this league,” he said. “Everybody’s talented in this league, everybody is athletic. So the technique has to take over.”

The defensive end is one of three players from the 2018 Penn State football team on the Eagles’ roster — there had been four before offensive lineman Ryan Bates was traded to the Buffalo Bills mid-August.

Miller is joined in Philadelphia by former Nittany Lions skill position players Miles Sanders and DeAndre Thompkins. He said having those teammates with him has made the transition to the NFL easier.

“They’re my brothers,” he said. “They were with me at Penn State and went through the Penn State grind. They’re going through the same thing I’m going through, so I’ve got somebody to lean on.”

The rookie defensive end still feels a strong connection to Penn State and the players on this year’s roster. He said he calls his former teammates to check up on them, and is hoping to get back to State College for as many games as he can this season —including Penn State’s opener against Idaho on Saturday.

“I’m definitely going to try to make it to some games to support those boys,” he said. “I’m blue and white for life.”