‘Airing it Out’ podcast: Penn State football beat writers talk season outlook and more

Franklin reiterates health and wellness of athletes is priority Penn State football coach James Franklin briefly addresses the lawsuit involving a former team doctor to start his press conference on August 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin briefly addresses the lawsuit involving a former team doctor to start his press conference on August 27, 2019.

In the debut of the Centre Daily Times’ weekly “Airing it Out” sports podcast, hosts Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber break down their expectations for Penn State’s 2019 football season and offer their keys to success.

Also on tap is which players are set for breakout seasons, what will be different this season than last, how Penn State is turning into “Running Back U” and more.

Check it out here:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s some related stories to check out:

Ex-PSU team doctor accuses football coach James Franklin of pressuring him to clear injured players

Why State High grad Keaton Ellis is poised for immediate playing time with Penn State football

Penn State football adds commitment from 4-star running back

We also now have a 40% off discount for “Airing it Out” listeners on annual CDT sports subscriptions for in-depth local coverage of Penn State football, wrestling and more: www.centredaily.com/sportspodcast