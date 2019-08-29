Where’s my parking spot on game day? Parking, traffic guide for Penn State football’s Beaver Stadium

Parking changes made for safety and experience Penn State University Police & Public Safety, along with SP+ address the parking changes for football season during media day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State University Police & Public Safety, along with SP+ address the parking changes for football season during media day.

There are a lot of changes to Penn State football’s game day parking this season and, sure, it can be a little overwhelming. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered!

We’ve broken down the directions for each lot around Beaver Stadium so you know where to go, and we’ve outlined construction notices, improvements, ways to find help, and more.

So take a deep breath, and keep reading. Everything you need to know about Penn State football parking for the 2019 season is listed below:

How to get to your parking spot

The important thing to know is there are four new parking zones this season — North, South, East and West — and you need to approach each zone from a different route. If you already have a parking permit, your zone and lot should be listed there. If you don’t have a permit, you’ll be directed to cash lots in the East or West for $60 on game day. (Lot 24 in the North is already sold out.)

One important note: If you have an RV and you don’t already have an RV parking permit, do not attempt to park near Beaver Stadium. Cash lots are not an option, so you’ll simply be told to turn around. You’ll have to park elsewhere.

Here’s the breakdown by zone and lot:

North: Access the North zone via Fox Hollow Road traveling south from Toftrees Avenue/Waddle Road/I-99/ US 322

ORV: Turn left at Orchard Road and follow signage for ORV.

Lot 21 (RV): Turn left at Lot 21 entrance.

Lot 22: Turn left at Orchard Road and follow signage for Lot 22.

Lot 23: Turn left at Orchard Road and follow signage for Lot 23.

Lot 24: Turn left at Orchard Road and follow signage for Lot 24.

South: Access via Porter Road (except Family Friend lot) traveling North from College Avenue/US 26.

Lot 41: Following signage for Lot 41, turn left at lot entrance.

Lot 42: Following signage for Lot 42, turn right at lot entrance.

Lot 43: Following signage for Lot 43, turn right at lot entrance.

Lot 44: Turn right at lot entrance and follow signage for Lot 44.

Lot 45: Turn right at lot entrance and follow signage for Lot 45.

Lot 46: Using left lane, turn left at Hastings Road and follow signage for Lot 46.

Lot 47: Using left lane, turn left at Hastings Road and follow signage for Lot 47.

Family Friendly (FF): Access via University Drive traveling North from College Avenue/US 26. Using left lane, turn left at Hastings Road and follow signage for Family Friendly. (Note: Do not access this lot via Porter Road.)

East: Access via Park Avenue traveling West from I-99/US 322.

Lot 31: Using left lane, turn left at Visitors Center and follow signage for Lot 31.

Lot 32: Using left lane, turn left at Lot 32 entrance.

Lot 33: Using left lane, turn left at Orchard Road, then right at Lot 33 entrance.

Lot 34: Using left lane, turn left at Orchard Road, then right at Lot 33 entrance and follow signage for Lot 34.

Lot 36 (cash lot): Using left lane, turn left on Hospital Dr., then right into Lot 36 entrance.

Lot 37: Using right lane, turn right at Hospital Drive and follow signage for Lot 37.

Lot 38: Using right lane, turn right at Hospital Drive and follow signage for Lot 38.

Lot 39: Using right lane, turn right at Hospital Drive and follow signage for Lot 39.

West: Access via Park Ave traveling East from Atherton St/US 322.

Lot 11 (cash lot): Using left lane, turn left at Bigler Road and follow signage for Lot 11.

Lot 12: Using left lane, turn left at Lot 12 entrance

Lot 13: Using left lane, turn left at University Drive, then right into Lot 13 entrance.

Lot 14: Using left lane, turn left at Lot 14 entrance.

Lot 15: Using left lane, turn left at Stadium West Rd.

Lot 16: Using left lane, turn left at Lot 16 entrance.

Lot 17: Using right lane, turn right at Lot 17 entrance.

Lot 18: Using right lane, turn right at Stadium West Rd and follow signage for Lot 18.

Traffic pattern

Before the game: Do you find your parking spot to be really inconvenient to get to? Well, if you’re an early bird, you might be in luck. If you’re driving to your spot early enough, before the new one-way traffic patterns begin, you don’t have to follow the directions listed above. You can enter from another way.

But, and this bears repeating, make sure you get there by the times listed below. Once the one-way traffic pattern begins, if you enter from the wrong direction then you’ll just be told to turnaround and go the correct way. All parking lots open at 7 a.m.

Noon kickoff: One-way traffic pattern begins at 8:30 a.m.

3:30 p.m. kickoff: One-way traffic pattern begins at 11:30 a.m.

7 p.m. kickoff: One-way traffic pattern begins at 3 p.m.

8 p.m. kickoff: One-way traffic pattern begins at 4 p.m.

During the game: For the majority of the game, the traffic pattern will return to normal.

After the game: The one-way traffic pattern will again go into effect from the end of the game until about 90 minutes afterward. Fans will have to leave their lot via the directions for their specific traffic zone.

What else you should know

Waze app: The more technology-savvy Penn State fans can download the Waze app, which was designed to help fans take the correct route to their parking spot. Fans can enter their lot number for instructions, which will also be available via the Penn State Athletics app.

Improvements: The university estimates that 3,900 grass parking spaces were positively impacted this offseason. Among the highlights? In Lot 17 and grass areas of Lot 18, a drive aisle reinforcement product was placed to reduce the amount of rutting. And, in Lots 31 and 43, gravel drive aisles were installed.

Take an Uber: Uber has pickup and drop-off zones with signage outside Beaver Stadium. You should actually be able to find the zones on the Uber app, since both Uber and Penn State have a partnership, so you drivers and riders should know where to meet.

Advance car parking: You can still purchase single-game parking for $25 at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office until 4:30 p.m. Friday. After that, you’ll only be able to purchase parking at the two cash lots (Lots 11 and 36) on game day for $60.

Still have questions?: You can always call Penn State’s Customer Relations Service Center 1-800-NITTANY or email GoLions@psu.edu for information on tickets, parking or anything else. You can still call that number Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. until one hour after the game ends.

Construction

While Penn State Assistant Chief for University Police and Public Safety Bill Moerschbacher previously said fan shouldn’t have to leave home earlier than usual because of the parking changes — construction is another story.

The state Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory earlier this week for those traveling through Centre County for home football games this fall, warning of construction delays on several different routes:

From the Harrisburg area:

Route 22 in Juniata County: Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction about a mile east of the Arch Rock interchange, with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route 322/22 near Burnham in Mifflin County: Westbound traffic is restricted to one lane. Both eastbound lanes are open until Sept. 3.

Route 322 from the Mifflin/Centre County line through Potters Mills: Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction with 12- and 14-foot width restrictions.

From the Johnstown area:

U.S. 22: There are lane restrictions (one in each direction) in the Armaugh area from 2 miles west of the Route 56 interchange to a half mile east of the Route 403 interchange. This zone also features a 10-foot width restriction.

From the Lock Haven area:

Route 26: There is a traffic signal at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit to help alleviate major congestion and backups on I-80 westbound approaching the Bellefonte exit.

From western Pennsylvania:

I-80 eastbound: There is bridge work with lane restrictions between DuBois/mile-marker 97 to east of DuBois/mile-marker 101. There are also 12-foot width restrictions and a 55 mph speed reduction.

I-80 eastbound and westbound: There is bridge work with lane shifts near mile-marker 125 in Clearfield County.

In State College:

Atherton Street: There will be no additional lane closures in place Friday-Monday. Two lanes will remain open in each direction to and from the university.

North Atherton Street: Bridge repair work on a bridge spanning I-99 features a lane restriction for one-way, westbound traffic.

Real-time updates on traffic and road conditions across the state can be found at www.511PA.com, by calling 511 or through the 511PA smartphone app. Regional updates are posted via @511PAStateColl on Twitter.

Overflow parking

For passenger vehicles: In the event that all game day parking is exhausted, overflow parking can be found at the East, Nittany, Eisenhower and HUB parking decks on campus.

RV parking: Fans who don’t already have RV passes will have to make alternative arrangements. Grange Park in Centre Hall is one option, equipped with hookups and shuttle service to and from campus on Friday and Saturday of home football games. Reservations can be made at 364-9212.

Feedback

Have problems on game day?: Penn State staff will be monitoring #RunYourRoute in real-time on social media. Use the hashtag to share feedback on what’s working and what’s not. The 1-800-NITTANY hotline will also be open all day to receive feedback.