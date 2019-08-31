Penn State Football
Will Joe Jonas tailgate at Beaver Stadium? Star hints at appearance on social media
Penn State coach tweets to Jonas Brothers day before tour stop announcement
The Jonas Brothers are set to arrive at Penn State next week, but at least one member could be in town earlier.
On Friday night, Joe Jonas replied to a tweet about who’s tailgating at Saturday’s Penn State football game with “Me” and waving hand emoji. His band will be nearby — the brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour stops at Hersheypark Stadium Saturday night.
Jonas is no stranger to Happy Valley. The band’s famous members — and their famous wives — made a surprise visit at Champs Downtown in April, where Penn State football Coach James Franklin invited the band to join him on the sidelines at Penn State’s next White Out game.
The band will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday.
Comments