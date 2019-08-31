Will Joe Jonas tailgate at Beaver Stadium? Star hints at appearance on social media

Penn State coach tweets to Jonas Brothers day before tour stop announcement In a tweet on June 9, 2019, Penn State head football coach James Franklin asked whether the Jonas Brothers would make a stop in State College. Joe Jonas replied with emojis, and the State College announcement came a day later. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a tweet on June 9, 2019, Penn State head football coach James Franklin asked whether the Jonas Brothers would make a stop in State College. Joe Jonas replied with emojis, and the State College announcement came a day later.

The Jonas Brothers are set to arrive at Penn State next week, but at least one member could be in town earlier.

On Friday night, Joe Jonas replied to a tweet about who’s tailgating at Saturday’s Penn State football game with “Me” and waving hand emoji. His band will be nearby — the brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour stops at Hersheypark Stadium Saturday night.

Me — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 31, 2019

Jonas is no stranger to Happy Valley. The band’s famous members — and their famous wives — made a surprise visit at Champs Downtown in April, where Penn State football Coach James Franklin invited the band to join him on the sidelines at Penn State’s next White Out game.

The band will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday.