‘Airing it Out’ podcast: Hosts clash in review of QB Sean Clifford’s debut, and more

With Penn State football’s season opener behind us, we now have a bit more clarity about how the Nittany Lions might look this season, while many questions still remain (they did play Idaho, after all).

In the second episode of the Centre Daily Times’ “Airing it Out” podcast, hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer clash over their assessment of of QB Sean Clifford’s debut as a starter, and how they think the pecking order might shake out in the crowded and talented running back room.

But what the hosts do agree on is that it’s finally time to move on from Idaho.

With Buffalo up next, it proves difficult to keep the conversation from skipping ahead to the “rivalry” game against Pitt in Week 3, and even to Ohio State.

Who would win if the Nittany Lions played the Buckeyes this weekend instead of Buffalo?

Hear what Sauber and Moyer think, and more:

