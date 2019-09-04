Penn State Football
How to watch Penn State vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
James Franklin previews Buffalo ahead of Saturday’s PSU game
No. 15 Penn State will take on Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since 2015, when the Nittany Lions won 27-14.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: FOX | Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Who’s calling the game: Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analysis); Coley Harvey (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run); ComRadio (student-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on Covers.com)
Game line: Penn State -29.5
Money line: Unavailable
Over/under: 56
CDT Predictions
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 50-10
Jon Sauber: Penn State 59-3
Nate Cobler: Penn State 48-7
Josh Moyer: Penn State 48-10
Bret Pallotto: Penn State 48-14
Stories worth your time
How can Buffalo keep it close against Penn State football? Here are the 2 key matchups
Law firm of ex-team doctor: Players who defended PSU’s James Franklin may not have whole story
Why Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth’s coaches, teammates believe he’s poised for a ‘terrific year’
What Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said about Penn State ahead of Saturday night’s matchup
How much did Penn State move up in the top-25 rankings after demolishing FCS Idaho?
Comments