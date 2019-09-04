Penn State Football

How to watch Penn State vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

James Franklin previews Buffalo ahead of Saturday’s PSU game

Penn State head coach James Franklin previewed the Buffalo Bulls ahead of Saturday night's game at Beaver Stadium. By
No. 15 Penn State will take on Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since 2015, when the Nittany Lions won 27-14.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Who’s calling the game: Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analysis); Coley Harvey (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run); ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Covers.com)

Game line: Penn State -29.5

Money line: Unavailable

Over/under: 56

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 50-10

Jon Sauber: Penn State 59-3

Nate Cobler: Penn State 48-7

Josh Moyer: Penn State 48-10

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 48-14

