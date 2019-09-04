How to watch Penn State vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

James Franklin previews Buffalo ahead of Saturday’s PSU game Penn State head coach James Franklin previewed the Buffalo Bulls ahead of Saturday night's game at Beaver Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State head coach James Franklin previewed the Buffalo Bulls ahead of Saturday night's game at Beaver Stadium.

No. 15 Penn State will take on Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since 2015, when the Nittany Lions won 27-14.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fox Sports Live





Who’s calling the game: Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analysis); Coley Harvey (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run); ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Covers.com)

Game line: Penn State -29.5

Money line: Unavailable

Over/under: 56

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 50-10

Jon Sauber: Penn State 59-3

Nate Cobler: Penn State 48-7

Josh Moyer: Penn State 48-10

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 48-14

