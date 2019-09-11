‘Airing it Out’ podcast: Is Penn State vs. Pitt football a rivalry, and should it be renewed?

Could a neutral site help ‘rivalry’ game continue? Penn State football coach James Franklin shares his opinion about playing Pitt again in the future during his press conference on Sept. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin shares his opinion about playing Pitt again in the future during his press conference on Sept. 10, 2019.

It’s rivalry week at Penn State! Or is isn’t it?

While the Pitt and Penn State football programs continue to go back and forth over whether the series between two of Pennsylvania’s most storied football programs should be considered a rivalry ahead of the two teams’ 100th meeting, hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer also take up the topic on this week’s episode of “Airing it Out.”

The age difference becomes evident this week as Moyer details the historical significance of the series and shares stories about what it means to former players, while Sauber can’t even remember the last time Pitt and Penn State played prior to this most recent series.

“For Penn State, ‘rivalry’ is like a four-letter word,” Moyer says. “This is a rivalry. It may not be a very good one in your opinion, but it used to be great — and it has the potential to be great again.”

Listen to the full discussion, as well as what to look for in this weekend’s matchup here or download “Airing it Out” on your favorite podcast platform:

