Penn State Football
‘Airing it Out’ podcast: Is Penn State vs. Pitt football a rivalry, and should it be renewed?
Could a neutral site help ‘rivalry’ game continue?
It’s rivalry week at Penn State! Or is isn’t it?
While the Pitt and Penn State football programs continue to go back and forth over whether the series between two of Pennsylvania’s most storied football programs should be considered a rivalry ahead of the two teams’ 100th meeting, hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer also take up the topic on this week’s episode of “Airing it Out.”
The age difference becomes evident this week as Moyer details the historical significance of the series and shares stories about what it means to former players, while Sauber can’t even remember the last time Pitt and Penn State played prior to this most recent series.
“For Penn State, ‘rivalry’ is like a four-letter word,” Moyer says. “This is a rivalry. It may not be a very good one in your opinion, but it used to be great — and it has the potential to be great again.”
Listen to the full discussion, as well as what to look for in this weekend’s matchup here or download “Airing it Out” on your favorite podcast platform:
Here’s some other stories worth your time:
Could Penn State-Pitt schedule a neutral-site game? James Franklin talks future potential meetings
What Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said about Penn State football ahead of Saturday’’s matchup
How can Pitt come close to an upset over Penn State football? Here are the 2 key matchups
What Penn State’s James Franklin said about the impact of one recent PUS-turned-Pitt transfer
Penn State DT Antonio Shelton goes on epic rant on criticism and fan support
The Good, The Bad & the Ugly: Reviewing Penn State’s 45-13 comeback win over Buffalo
Why Penn State’s players say judging them off Saturday’s slow start is a mistake
How Penn State’s sophomore QB Sean Clifford’s leadership shone through adversity against Buffalo
How Penn State CB John Reid turned Saturday’s win over Buffalo in the Nittany Lions’ favor
Franklin’s thoughts after 45-13 win over Buffalo
Penn State football rebounds, rallies to blow out upset-minded Buffalo 45-13
We also now have a 40% off discount for “Airing it Out” listeners on annual CDT sports subscriptions for in-depth local coverage of Penn State football, wrestling and more: www.centredaily.com/sportspodcast.
Comments