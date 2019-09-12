Game day parking permits sold out for Penn State-Pitt football game; parking lots to open early

After season of parking issues AD says they want best for fans Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour talks about the parking issues from the 2018 football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour talks about the parking issues from the 2018 football season.

Penn State’s parking lots around Beaver Stadium will open at 6:30 a.m. Saturday — 30 minutes earlier than usual — but fans who don’t already have parking permits will be out of luck for the Pitt game.

According to the athletics department, the game day parking permits for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup against the Panthers were completely sold out by Wednesday night. That means no cash lots around Beaver Stadium will be available Saturday, forcing those without permits to find other arrangements.

Penn State outlined several other alternatives for fans in a news release. Among them:

Saturday’s game is expected to be near capacity for a stadium that can fit in excess of 110,000 fans. The last time Pitt visited Beaver Stadium, in 2017, the attendance set a season high with 109,898.

This will be the final meeting between the two historic rivals for, potentially, more than a decade. It is the 100th meeting of the series.

The Nittany Lions are 17.5-point favorites in Las Vegas.