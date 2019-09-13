Is Penn State-Pitt the hottest college football ticket this week? Here’s how the game stacks up

Could a neutral site help ‘rivalry’ game continue? Penn State football coach James Franklin shares his opinion about playing Pitt again in the future during his press conference on Sept. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State football coach James Franklin shares his opinion about playing Pitt again in the future during his press conference on Sept. 10, 2019.

Tickets for the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt are the nation’s third-most expensive of the weekend, based on the price of the “cheapest” tickets on the secondary market, according to data provided by Vivid Seats.

As of Friday morning, tickets to Saturday’s noon contest at Beaver Stadium will cost a minimum of $81 for the nosebleeds, while fans will have to dig a lot deeper in their wallets for seats on the home side of the 50-yard line — $326 apiece, to be exact. The only tickets more expensive this weekend come from the Iowa-Iowa State and Florida-Kentucky games.

The price for entrance into the Hawkeyes-Cyclones rivalry is a minimum of $247 — but the game will take place at Jack Trice Stadium, which seats 61,500. The Gators-Wildcats matchup will cost at least $105 at Lexington’s Kroger Field, which has a capacity of 61,000.

Penn State’s Beaver Stadium can fit a capacity crowd of more than 106,000.

For comparison’s sake, the UNLV-Northwestern game costs less than a pack of grilled stickies. Those tickets start at just $2 apiece — meaning one Penn State-Pitt ticket could essentially buy you 40 seats to see Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats.

The demand for Penn State tickets doesn’t come as a huge surprise. This could be the final meeting between PSU and Pittsburgh until at least the 2030 season, and game day parking permits around Beaver Stadium sold out by Wednesday night.

According to Vivid Seats, Penn State is projected to account for 80 percent of the crowd.

The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against the Panthers since the series was renewed in 2016. Pitt won the first game, 42-39, but PSU won the last two — by scores of 51-6 and 33-14.

Saturday’s Penn State-Pitt game kicks off at noon on ABC.