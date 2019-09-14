Will Penn State-Pitt be delayed? Potential for storms forces fans to seek shelter, return to cars

The 100th meeting between Pitt and Penn State football isn’t exactly off to a smooth start.

The noon kickoff has now been officially delayed due to a lightning storm present in the area, according to the university. Both fans and players were told to seek shelter, and the gates to Beaver Stadium have been temporarily closed so more fans cannot currently enter.

As of 11:40 a.m., there was no estimate on how long the delay might last. Or when the Penn State-Pitt game might kick off.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the PA announcer at Beaver Stadium asked fans already in the stadium to seek shelter — and for fans outside the stadium to return to their cars — due to the potential for severe weather.

The Nittany Lions’ two digital scoreboards both showed the same warning: “The National Weather Services indicates a lightning storm is present in our area. Stadium officials will monitor the weather and keep you informed. Thank you.”

Due to the potential for severe weather, PSU has asked fans in the stadium to seek shelter. Those not already in the stadium are asked to return to their cars. pic.twitter.com/kXdU57UW73 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) September 14, 2019

No lightning was spotted by reporters from the press box, and the teams remained on the field for practice until about 11:30 a.m.

Traffic around the stadium has also halted to a virtual standstill and remains heavier than usual.

We’ll be updating this story as we hear more. Check back soon.