Stuck in traffic? Fans fume over long commutes to Beaver Stadium
After season of parking issues AD says they want best for fans
The Penn State-Pitt game is set to kick off at noon, but severe traffic back-ups have some concerned they might not make it in time.
At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, traffic was bumper to bumper on Atherton Street headed to Beaver Stadium from the north and south. By 10:45 a.m., the situation had not improved, with Beaver Avenue also backed up.
Numerous social media posts put the blame on Penn State’s new changes to game day parking.
“Worst traffic I’ve seen in 28 years as season ticket holder,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Arrived 3 hours beforehand and we might not make kickoff.”
Penn State’s parking lots around Beaver Stadium opened at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, 30 minutes earlier than usual. According to the athletics department, game day parking permits for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup against the Panthers were completely sold out by Wednesday night. The game is expected to be near capacity for a stadium that can fit in excess of 110,000 fans.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also warned drivers of delays and heavy traffic before Saturday’s game.
