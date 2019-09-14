Stuck in traffic? Fans fume over long commutes to Beaver Stadium

After season of parking issues AD says they want best for fans Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour talks about the parking issues from the 2018 football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour talks about the parking issues from the 2018 football season.

The Penn State-Pitt game is set to kick off at noon, but severe traffic back-ups have some concerned they might not make it in time.

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, traffic was bumper to bumper on Atherton Street headed to Beaver Stadium from the north and south. By 10:45 a.m., the situation had not improved, with Beaver Avenue also backed up.

A view south from Beaver Ave. pic.twitter.com/CRLOYgzkKy — Alpha Fire Company (@AlphaFireCo) September 14, 2019

Numerous social media posts put the blame on Penn State’s new changes to game day parking.

I have covered @PennStateFball for 40-plus years and this is by far the worst pre-game traffic — thanks to the university’s new plan — I have ever been subjected to. Left Altoona at 8:25 and have now been logjammed on Atherton for 55 minutes. Unrivaled, all right. — Neil Rudel (@NeilRudel) September 14, 2019

Worst traffic I’ve seen in 28 years as season ticket holder. Arrived 3 hours beforehand and we might not make kickoff. There was no need for #runyourroute It was fine the old way. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it! People are parking at Walmart on north atherton and walking. — Cotton Hill (@Cotton__Hill) September 14, 2019

“Worst traffic I’ve seen in 28 years as season ticket holder,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Arrived 3 hours beforehand and we might not make kickoff.”

There might be 50,000 people at the stadium at kickoff cause everyone is stuck on the roads around town! #RunYourRoute is an epic disaster and I couldn’t even drive downtown for a haircut!!!! — Alan Reppert (@AReppert) September 14, 2019

Penn State’s parking lots around Beaver Stadium opened at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, 30 minutes earlier than usual. According to the athletics department, game day parking permits for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup against the Panthers were completely sold out by Wednesday night. The game is expected to be near capacity for a stadium that can fit in excess of 110,000 fans.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also warned drivers of delays and heavy traffic before Saturday’s game.

