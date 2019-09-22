RB Saquon Barkley in walking boot, crutches after ankle injury Sunday

Saquon Barkley on youth camp at Penn State The former Penn State running back and NFL star returned to campus this weekend to host his first youth football camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The former Penn State running back and NFL star returned to campus this weekend to host his first youth football camp.

Saquon Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, suffered a right ankle injury Sunday afternoon and spent the second half of the New York Giants’ game on the sideline in crutches and a walking boot.

The severity of the injury is not yet known. Barkley appeared to roll his ankle in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when getting tackled after a catch; he was helped off the field and to the locker room with a noticeable limp.

One outside expert, Dr. David Chao, offered an educated guess on the injury, saying he believed Barkley “suffered a contusion on the right thigh, but the real injury is to his right ankle,” specifically a high ankle/deltoid sprain. “He may miss multiple weeks,” Chao said.

Chao, who served as the San Diego Chargers’ team doctor for 17 years, offers real-time analysis on NFL injuries as the “Pro Football Doc.” He noted that Kansas City Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes returned in Week 1 with a similar injury, but Barkley could have a harder time coming back since he’s a running back and high ankle sprains are hard to tape.

So far this season, Barkley boasts 227 rushing yards and a TD on 29 carries. He also has seven catches for 47 yards.

Barkley played at Penn State for three seasons, earning two Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards, before declaring early for the NFL draft in 2018. He was drafted No. 2 overall by the New York Giants.