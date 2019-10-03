How to watch Penn State vs. Purdue: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

SHARE COPY LINK

The No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) will take on the Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) at noon Saturday in Happy Valley’s Beaver Stadium. It’s the first time these two teams have played since 2016, when the Nittany Lions won 62-24.

Penn State has won the last eight meetings with Purdue. The Boilermakers last won in 2004.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

When: Noon, Saturday, Oct. 5 | Where: Beaver Stadium (State College, Pa.)

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN





Who’s calling the game: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play), Dan Orlovsky (Analysis); Allison Williams (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run); CommRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -28.5

Money line: Penn State -4000/Purdue +1450

Over/under: 56.5

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 42-10

Jon Sauber: Penn State 52-7

Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-17

Josh Moyer: Penn State 44-14

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 42-7

