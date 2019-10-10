Penn State Football
How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) will take on the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Iowa City’s Kinnick Stadium.
Penn State has won the last five meetings with Iowa. The Hawkeyes last beat the Nittany Lions in 2010, and James Franklin’s squad won the last two seasons by a single score.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 | Where: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, Iowa)
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN
Who’s calling the game: Sean McDonough (Play-by-Play), Todd Blackledge (Analysis); Holly Rowe (Sideline)
Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 83/83/83
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on Odds Shark)
Game line: Penn State -3.5
Money line: Penn State -165/Iowa +145
Over/under: 41.5
CDT Predictions
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 21-17
Jon Sauber: Penn State 27-17
Nate Cobler: Penn State 27-17
Josh Moyer: Penn State 20-17
Bret Pallotto: Iowa 24-20
