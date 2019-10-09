‘Airing it Out’ podcast: How will Penn State football’s young offense hold up against Iowa’s defense?

SHARE COPY LINK

After a start to the season that’s seen some very high highs as well as some low lows for Penn State’s offense against a bevy of low-level opponents, we’re finally going to get some clarity on what this Nittany Lion football team is made of as it kicks off a three-game stretch against ranked opponents with Saturday’s matchup at Iowa, then Michigan and Michigan State the following weeks, then follow that up with a road trip to face the undefeated Golden Gophers.

Things are about to get a lot more interesting for Penn State football fans.

On this week’s episode of “Airing it Out,” hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer evaluate Penn State’s performance in its 35-7 win over Purdue and take a look ahead at what to expect out of Saturday night’s showdown at Kinnick Stadium. Will Penn State’s young offense be able to hold up against the best defense it’s faced all season?

On a more serious note, the hosts also discuss the response by head coach James Franklin, Penn State, athletics director Sandy Barbour, teammates and Jonathan Sutherland himself to a letter the safety received from a fan calling his dreadlocks “awful” and “disgusting.”

“The football that I know and love brings people together,” Franklin said at Tuesday’s press conference. “It embraces differences: Black, white, brown; Catholic, Jewish or Muslim; rich or poor, rural or urban, Republican or Democrat. Long hair, short hair, no hair. They’re all in that locker room together.”

Hear more discussion on that topic, as well as what sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons would put in the visiting team’s locker room to get into their heads here or by downloading “Airing it Out” on your favorite podcast platform:

