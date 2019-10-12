LIVE BLOG: Updates, analysis, photos and stories from Penn State football vs. Iowa

Read Next

Many players on the the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions came out Saturday in T-shirts that read, “Chains, Tattoos, Dreads, & WE ARE” during warm-ups before the Saturday night game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, IA. The shirts were worn in response to a letter that many deemed “racist” earlier in the week when it criticized Jonathan Sutherland’s dreadlocks.