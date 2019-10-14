Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Penn State vs. Michigan State game Oct. 26

SHARE COPY LINK

Penn State’s brief streak of playing under the lights is coming to an end.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions will take on Michigan State on the road at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 on ABC, the network announced Monday morning. The kickoff time will come after back-to-back weeks of 7:30 p.m. starts.

Oct. 26 also happens to be the same date as the high school football game at Beaver Stadium, between State College and Cumberland Valley. That exact kickoff time has not yet been announced — Penn State was waiting for the Michigan State start time first — but it will officially be at either noon or 5 p.m.

For the Nittany Lions, the game against Sparty should be another big one. PSU is one of 12 undefeated teams left in the nation, but Mark Dantonio has had James Franklin’s number.

Franklin is 1-4 against Dantonio, his only win coming in 2016 when the Spartans finished 3-9. The Nittany Lions were 13.5-point Vegas favorites last season and 10-point favorites the year before — but PSU lost 21-17 and 27-24, respectively.

The Nittany Lions will be favored again Oct. 26. And, if they beat Michigan in an Oct. 19 White Out, the stakes will be even higher on ABC at 3:30 p.m. the week after.