ESPN’s College GameDay is airing from the Penn State campus on Saturday morning, on the HUB lawn, and editors Lauren Muthler and Abby Drey were on the scene, while reporters Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber watched from afar.

Here are the highlights from College GameDay, ahead of the Penn State-Michigan game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC):

Marriage proposal on College GameDay. pic.twitter.com/zQLs9N3x83 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 19, 2019

The Big Uglies have arrived. pic.twitter.com/qiW9gqAO13 — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

Who does that pic.twitter.com/MFEHevKQ5B — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 19, 2019

We Are ... the Krusty Krab! pic.twitter.com/KJv9PeQL3G — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 19, 2019

Thank you @CollegeGameDay & @MariaTaylor for the opportunity to tell our story and share the impact that Penn State’s @THON has for families like ours! #ActivateTheCure pic.twitter.com/cKQeEbkkdO — Emily Whitehead Fdn (@EWhiteheadFdn) October 19, 2019

What’s up, ⁦@TambaHali91⁩ ... Former #Chiefs star outside linebacker is a College GameDay guest this morning as a former All-American at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/inGfQCgbho — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) October 19, 2019

Here’s some of the best signs from #CollegeGameDay Penn State. pic.twitter.com/Z5fDzBEUuB — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

The Hub Lawn is filled with a sea of white for @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/JW3mrW4skz — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) October 19, 2019

Anything for GameDay pic.twitter.com/hum5MQMCLU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 19, 2019

A view of the College GameDay crowd from inside the HUB. pic.twitter.com/zrq93uXdfV — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

4-legged Penn State fans also have signs at #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/aoYlB0zYYi — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

My man @ReceDavis has the Happy Valley crowd right where he wants them!!



We still have a lot of football to talk before the noon games kick off. Come join us on @CollegeGameDay live on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/evNWJItcbv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 19, 2019

Gameday live from Happy Valley and even the Penn State fans know what time it is. pic.twitter.com/hKntgBuvbE — Westside Jeff (@WestsideJeff) October 19, 2019

"Can't touch this!" - MC Hamler, probably pic.twitter.com/lAu7ksP9Im — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

Lots of heat thrown toward Big Ten officiating at College GameDay at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/RCl6nV4Ghk — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

.@jakezembiec a lot of love for you out here pic.twitter.com/8A3QyrcnaO — Caleb Robert (C) (@CalebCraig20) October 19, 2019

Penn State Blue Band entertaining the College GameDay crowd. pic.twitter.com/FCiiULyUKC — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

State College forecast: White Out pic.twitter.com/BRcjm8Lj7H — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 19, 2019

Penn State fans showed up for the GameDay pit this morning. pic.twitter.com/gEj3c31bwA — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

Live from Happy Valley - Tune in to @CollegeGameDay on ESPN!



Coming up will be a special segment on @__lobo99 & later on @coachjfranklin will join the crew on set!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/oPEVPuhgsR — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 19, 2019

ESPN’s Gameday kicks off their broadcast on Penn State’s campus for the Michigan Game @PennLive @psufootball pic.twitter.com/LDGNSG2Hwq — Caitlin Lee (@_caitlinnlee) October 19, 2019

Welcome to GameDay, Penn State! pic.twitter.com/7iMzVWUPYp — Penn State Alumni (@PennStateAlums) October 19, 2019

And Jim Harbaugh’s lack of Big Ten titles. pic.twitter.com/elKDYTije0 — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

can’t wait to see all the signs today .. stache looks sexy https://t.co/bllE2Ntx08 — ZEM (@jakezembiec) October 19, 2019

GameDay signs are also taking shots at Big Ten officiating. pic.twitter.com/0c1DZfoP0e — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

Hyped Happy Valley pic.twitter.com/Ojdn6qOaHi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 19, 2019

The roar of the College GameDay crowd at Penn State can be heard from at least two blocks away this A.M. pic.twitter.com/nU5a1RXebX — Lauren Muthler (@lmuth1259) October 19, 2019

Real question is will Coach Corso crowd surf again this year..? #WeAre



pic.twitter.com/k3Pa176Jxf — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 19, 2019

Typical Saturday morning in State College pic.twitter.com/pt304tHRs8 — Jack R. Hirsh (@JR_HIRSHey) October 19, 2019

The folks have taken some interesting tactics to stay warm this morning pic.twitter.com/k0vFbscuuU — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

True story, I been to hundreds of games at plenty of stadiums but have never been to @CollegeGameDay before today.



Behind the scenes view. pic.twitter.com/3C7y3mOSdR — Joshua Guiher (@collegiatestdms) October 19, 2019

“What are you wearing, Jim from Michigan?”



“Uhh... khakis?” pic.twitter.com/5AYUEQMX0Z — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

It's officially one hour to @CollegeGameDay here in Happy Valley



@AabhaVora pic.twitter.com/azN1xHXRCH — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 19, 2019

College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard talked to reporters about the White Out, Sean Clifford, Penn State's defense and where the team stands at this point.



Here's what they said: https://t.co/7D7LfoG7gh — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 18, 2019