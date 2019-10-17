How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 7 Penn State will take on No. 16 Michigan in the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out game, one of college football’s greatest atmospheres, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley. It’s the third straight year that ESPN’s “College GameDay” is on-hand for the White Out.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) vs. No. 16 Michigan Wolverines (5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN or ABC’s app





Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Analysis); Maria Taylor (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 84/84/84

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run); ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -9

Money line: Penn State -330/Michigan +275

Over/under: 46

CDT Predictions

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 24-6

Jon Sauber: Penn State 31-13

Nate Cobler: Penn State 33-20

Josh Moyer: Penn State 27-13

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 24-16

