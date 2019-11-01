‘Airing it Out’: Penn State football has already surpassed expectations. What’s next?

Penn State football may be on a bye week, but “Airing it Out” isn’t, as hosts Jon Sauber and Josh Moyer discuss how the 8-0 Nittany Lions have so far surpassed their expectations for the season, and what the ceiling for this team could be.

Both Sauber and Moyer agree: That question will be answered when the No. 5 Nittany Lions travel to Columbus to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes on Nov. 23.

So far, Ohio State has looked unstoppable. But at the same time, Penn State continues to show improvement each week. The first round of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday, and the Nittany Lions are expected to be in the top 5. Is there a path for the Nittany Lions to make it into the College Football Playoff, even if they lose to the Buckeyes and finish 11-1?

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “Airing it Out” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

