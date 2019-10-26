Penn State Football
Penn State 28, Michigan State 7: What happened and what we thought
Follow along as the Centre Daily Times reporters Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Michigan State college football game, and Moyer provides updates live from Spartan Stadium. Check back after the game for reaction from players and coaches.
Penn State beat Michigan 28-7 in rainy conditions at East Lansing to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Here’s what happened:
