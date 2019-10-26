Penn State 28, Michigan State 7: What happened and what we thought

Follow along as the Centre Daily Times reporters Josh Moyer and Jon Sauber critique the Penn State vs. Michigan State college football game, and Moyer provides updates live from Spartan Stadium. Check back after the game for reaction from players and coaches.

Penn State beat Michigan 28-7 in rainy conditions at East Lansing to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Here’s what happened:

Penn State football beats Michigan State 28-7 on the road. Here's @JonSauber's takeaways: https://t.co/9WKc2Qh6IH — Centre County Sports (@cdt_sports) October 26, 2019

Penn State keeps its undefeated streak rolling at 8-0 with a win on the road in East Lansing. https://t.co/t5swEG3Lws — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) October 26, 2019

FINAL: Penn State 28, Michigan State 7



The offense couldn’t stay red hot, but the defense dominated from beginning to end. PSU remains undefeated. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Antonio Shelton exchanges words with a Michigan State lineman after an incompletion, gets ejected from the game. Penn State with second unsportsmanlike conduct call of the game. — Joe Juliano (@JoeJulesinq) October 26, 2019

Penn State is trying to give this game away but, luckily or PSU fans, I think they're up too many points to accomplish that feat. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

I know Noah Cain isn't in there ... but going pass-pass-pass when you just need to milk the clock is a bold strategy, Cotton. https://t.co/3ShEnln51Q — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

It's the best bowling-looking trophy in college football history. https://t.co/FK2hNnCUal — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

For the second time in two games, KJ Hamler's electric return TD is called back.



This time it's for running into the punter. (In the last game, a 100-yard return was called back due to holding.) — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

DE Jayson Oweh just forced his second fumble of the game, and LB Ellis Brooks scooped it up.



Lamont Wade is called for taunting, so PSU will start back on its own 24-yard line.



PSU's defense wasn't quite as dominant in the third quarter. But, overall, it's having quite a game — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

James Franklin and Terry Smith said earlier this week that true freshman CB Marquis Wilson has among the best hands on the team. Could be a WR.



So, when you throw a pass like that to Wilson, he's going to get that INT about 10 times out of 10 times. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Overall, Sean Clifford is having a good game today ... but that was not a good play.



That's his third INT of the season. https://t.co/3GmAM84HNn — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Touchdown, Michigan State.



The Nittany Lions hold a 28-7 lead midway through Q3. — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 26, 2019

REALLY impressive performance today by @PennStateFball. Not that beating MSU is big but on the road after an emotional week last week-boys showed up to play today to their credit! More of an emotional/maturity test than

X/O’s. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 26, 2019

Penn State is steamrolling Michigan State. This is the kind of win the Nittany Lions needed after two tight games in the last two weeks. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 26, 2019

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth now has 3 TDs just 35 minutes into the game ... and I'm not sure if another Penn State TE has ever done that. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Special teams has played a big role in the past between these two teams ... but it's all going PSU's way today.



Shaka Toney blocked a FG, and Dan Chisena just recovered a muffed punt return.



Both plays led to PSU TDs. PSU leads 28-0 w/ 10:10 left in 3Q — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Another big special teams play for Penn State -- Sowards muffs the punt catch and Dan Chisena recovers for the Lions at the Michigan State 6. — Joe Juliano (@JoeJulesinq) October 26, 2019

Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke has usually brought his best for the PSU game. Two years ago, for example, he threw for 400 yards.



Today? He's 9-of-20 passing for 62 yards. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Was involved in the first two series this game. Unfortunate the true freshman might not be able to make the most of his opportunity today, after his first career start. https://t.co/3r5ptbVs9Y — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Some key 1H stats:



Sean Clifford 12-17, 127 yards, 3 TDs

KJ Hamler 4 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD

Pat Freiermuth 3 catches, 50 yards, 2 TDs



MSU total yards: 93 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

And the decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 just paid dividends.



A few plays later, Sean Clifford connects on his third TD of the half, on a 27-yard strike to a wide-open KJ Hamler.



Clifford also gets the 2-point conversion. PSU up 21-0 w/ 1:20 left in 2Q — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Michigan State is obviously not what it’s been, but highly impressive half of football for Penn State in this spot, in this weather, after what happened the past two years. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 26, 2019

Shaka Toney of @PennStateFball really blocked this field goal with his helmet. pic.twitter.com/564PTzcr4P — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2019

Sean Clifford was hurt on that 3rd down run, but he looks fine in the huddle and is the only QB taking directions from the sideline during the media timeout. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) October 26, 2019

DE Shaka Toney came away with the field-goal block there, and State College's own Keaton Ellis caught the block and returned it a few more yards.



What a play. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Looks like we'll likely see more of true freshman CBs Marquis Wilson and Keaton Ellis ...



Speaking of which: https://t.co/V7cQl9eUA5 — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

CB Trent Gordon -- who came in for CB John Reid, who was injured on the last series -- ow now down on the field and called over to trainers. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Good overturn there. Looked like Johnson hit him in the chest and never made contact with the head. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 26, 2019

The targeting penalty is overturned. No ejection; no penalty.



But holding on MSU will be enforced. It's now second-and-18 for Sparty. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

I don't think he'll be ejected here ... but we'll see.



Johnson couldn't make a split-second determination that the intended target wouldn't have the ball. https://t.co/dGR6qLP5CF — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Saw Collins limping. If he can't return, MSU's top running backs would be Anthony Williams and Brandon Wright -- both true freshmen. https://t.co/RGnPHIcPvQ — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 26, 2019

@pat_fry5 you a dawg brudda — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 26, 2019

He's now in the injury tent. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

CB John Reid went up for the INT and must have come down awkwardly.



After staying down on the turf for a minute or two, he hops up and walks off under his own power.



4th down for MSU. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Penn State's offense is rolling right now. Clifford looks much calmer than he did when the Nittany Lions took on Iowa in their last road game. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 26, 2019

Pat Freiermuth just out-muscled everyone in reaching out for that touchdown.



Clifford is having himself a game. 8-of-11, 86 yards, 2 TDs -- and 2 incompletions came on drops.



PSU 13-0, w/ 14:30 left in 2Q



(PAT missed!) — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Very good first quarter for Penn State. Clifford is playing well to this point and the defense looks stingy. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 26, 2019

Dan Chisena has to make that catch. Beautiful ball by Clifford, especially considering the conditions. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 26, 2019

Oh my ... another great pass by Clifford. Another drop by the receivers.



Dan Chisena could not have been more open, and that pass could not have been more well-placed.



Clifford is 5-of-7 with 52 yards and a TD. Both incompletions have come on long passes that were dropped. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Third-and-long, and MSU commits defensive holding -- and the boos rain down.



Sean Clifford and PSU are going to have another chance here, which is not good news for MSU. Clifford looks good so far; only incompletion came on a drop by Hamler. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

After back-to-back series by RB Noah Cain, Journey Brown comes in to give the true freshman a breather. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Josh Butler misplayed that touchdown pass and allowed the ball to get to Pat Freiermuth. Good start for the Penn State offense, attacking Michigan State underneath. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) October 26, 2019

Solid start by the PSU offense, and great pass under pressure by Sean Clifford.



That's a 16-yard TD to TE Pat Freiermuth.



PSU 7-0, 6:54 left in 1Q — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

7 minutes into the game, and true freshman RB Noah Cain already has more carries this week (6) than he had all of last week vs. Michigan. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Cain gets the ball on 3 straight plays -- 2-yard catch there on third-and-5 -- but MSU makes a solid open-field tackle, and PSU is forced to punt.



Like how they're getting Cain involved early, though. Have to credit MSU for the nice stop on the last play. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Penn State RB Noah Cain gets the start. That's his first career start. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

KJ Hamler fumbles on the return, but Jesse Luketa somehow comes up with it.



PSU also called for holding on the return -- so could've been much worse for PSU than starting on its own 19. — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

With Oklahoma going down at Kansas State, we have officially entered single-digits in our total of remaining FBS undefeated teams.



Alabama

Appalachian State

Baylor

Clemson

LSU

Minnesota

Ohio State

Penn State

SMU — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 26, 2019

It's raining at Spartan Stadium, and Michigan State's honorary captain is Felton Davis, who caught 20 passes for 281 yards and 3 TDs against Penn State the past two seasons.



Michigan State all-in on the mojo. — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 26, 2019

Yes, it’s raining at Spartan Stadium. We’re about 15 minutes away from kickoff here: pic.twitter.com/FvHLvWg3eB — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Today's forecast in East Lansing - cloudy with a 100 percent chance of whiskers. pic.twitter.com/QzY9GgzNEl — Penn State Football (@psufootball) October 26, 2019

Our Josh Moyer breaks down the top 3 things to look for in this afternoon's Penn State vs. Michigan State college football game.



Story: https://t.co/V1YMf6gYJ2 pic.twitter.com/3MJ6ZRdDI6 — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) October 26, 2019

Here in East Lansing, where the tailgating scene seems pretty underwhelming but the scenery is pretty nice. pic.twitter.com/Quut0dfu1B — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

Weather at Michigan State (per AccuWeather) is probably not what Penn State wanted to see ...



But, on the plus side, doesn't look like there should be any thunderstorms. And wind gusts shouldn't be over 17 mph. pic.twitter.com/PZTx3aDzFl — Josh Moyer (@ByJoshMoyer) October 26, 2019

