Penn State Football
Nittany Lions stay steady at No. 9 in AP Poll two weeks ahead of season opener
Penn State stayed put in the AP Top 25 Poll this week — two weeks before the Nittany Lions begin their season.
The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in last week’s poll, and have been in the top 10 since the AP Poll re-added Big Ten teams beginning with the poll released Sept. 27. They stayed at No. 9 even though previously ranked-No. 4 Florida lost to Texas A&M and previously ranked-No. 7 Miami lost to Clemson. Both schools fell behind the Nittany Lions while Cincinnati and Oklahoma State moved ahead of them.
The Nittany Lions received 970 voting points in this week’s rankings. They received 935 voting points last week.
Penn State is joined by four other Big Ten teams in the AP Poll. Ohio State is the highest-ranked team in the conference at No. 6, followed by Penn State, No. 16 Wisconsin, No. 19 Michigan and No. 24 Minnesota. Ohio State and Wisconsin stayed in the same spots as last week, while Michigan and Minnesota each moved up one spot.
Iowa and Indiana both received votes in the poll.
The Nittany Lions are slated to kick off their season the weekend of Oct. 24 when they’ll take on Indiana in Bloomington.
The next AP Poll will be released Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.
The full top-25 rankings are below:
1. Clemson (4-0), 1,546
2. Alabama (3-0), 1,463
3. Georgia (3-0), 1,430
4. Notre Dame (3-0), 1,317
5. North Carolina (3-0), 1,190
6. Ohio State (0-0), 1,152
7. Oklahoma State (3-0), 1,069
8. Cincinnati (3-0), 971
9. Penn State (0-0), 970
10. Florida (2-1), 904
11. Texas A&M (2-1), 883
12. Oregon (0-0), 817
13. Miami (FL) (3-1), 790
14. Auburn (2-1), 703
15. Brigham Young (4-0), 693
16. Wisconsin (0-0), 633
17. SMU (4-0), 522
18. Tennessee (2-1), 463
19. Michigan (0-0), 417
20. Iowa State (3-1), 405
21. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), 342
22. Kansas State (3-1), 302
23. Virginia Tech (2-1), 199
24. Minnesota (0-0), 177
25. USC (0-0), 124
Others receiving votes: Marshall 106, North Carolina State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1
