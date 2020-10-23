Penn State Football
How to watch Penn State vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions
The No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. It’s the 24th meeting between the teams, in a series dating back to 1993.
Penn State owns the overall series lead at 22-1.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
WATCH/LISTEN
Who: No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 | Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)
TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV
Who’s calling the game: Aaron Goldsmith (Play-by-Play), Mark Helfrich (Color)
Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 81/81
Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)
BETTING ODDS
(Based on Odds Shark)
Game line: Penn State -5.5
Money line: Penn State -269/Indiana +241
Over/under: 61.5
CDT PREDICTIONS
Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 35-20
Jon Sauber: Penn State 42-31
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 27-21
Josh Moyer: Penn State 34-24
Bret Pallotto: Penn State 38-27
