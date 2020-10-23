How to watch Penn State vs. Indiana: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. It’s the 24th meeting between the teams, in a series dating back to 1993.

Penn State owns the overall series lead at 22-1.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 | Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, Indiana)

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Aaron Goldsmith (Play-by-Play), Mark Helfrich (Color)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 81/81

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -5.5

Money line: Penn State -269/Indiana +241

Over/under: 61.5

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 35-20

Jon Sauber: Penn State 42-31

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 27-21

Josh Moyer: Penn State 34-24

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 38-27

