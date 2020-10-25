How far did Penn State football fall in the AP Top 25 poll after an upset OT loss to Indiana?

Penn State fell hard in the AP Top 25 Poll this week.

The Nittany Lions (0-1) dropped 10 spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon. This fall comes after an upset overtime loss, 36-35, to now-No. 17 Indiana on the road Saturday.

Penn State checked in at No. 8 last week before opening its 2020 season. The Nittany Lions remained in the top 10 for nearly a month since Big Ten teams were again eligible for the AP Poll starting Sept. 27. Indiana leap-frogged Penn State, and No. 9 Wisconsin moved into the top 10. The Badgers steamrolled Illinois, 45-7, to open their season Friday night.

The Nittany Lions — who take on No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium — received 443 voting points in this week’s rankings. They received 1,033 voting points last week.

Despite the loss, CBS Sports projects Penn State to take on No. 4 Notre Dame in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 in Atlanta.

Penn State is joined by four other Big Ten teams in the AP Poll. Ohio State still leads the conference at No. 3, followed by No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan, No. 17 Indiana and Penn State. The Buckeyes moved up two spots, the Badgers and Wolverines both jumped five spots, and Indiana worked its way into the top 25 after receiving votes last week.

Minnesota received votes after falling out of the top 25 with a blowout loss to Michigan, and Northwestern and Purdue both received votes after wins this weekend.

The next AP Poll will be released at 2 p.m. Nov. 1.

The full top-25 rankings are below:

AP top 25 (Oct. 25)

1. Clemson (6-0), 1,539

2. Alabama (5-0), 1,494

3. Ohio State (1-0), 1,402

4. Notre Dame (5-0), 1,353

5. Georgia (3-1), 1,292

6. Oklahoma State (4-0), 1,201

7. Cincinnati (3-0), 1,100

8. Texas A&M (3-1), 1,094

9. Wisconsin (1-0), 950

10. Florida (2-1), 933

11. Brigham Young (5-0), 906

12. Miami (4-1), 888

13. Michigan (1-0), 839

14. Oregon (0-0), 784

15. North Carolina (4-1), 758

16. Kansas State (4-1), 562

17. Indiana (1-0), 466

18. Penn State (0-1), 443

19. Marshall (5-0), 379

20. Coastal Carolina (5-0), 282

21. USC (0-0), 243

22. SMU (5-0), 208

23. Iowa State (3-2), 205

24. Oklahoma (3-2), 155

25. Boise State (1-0), 113

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1