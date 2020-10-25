Penn State Football
How far did Penn State football fall in the AP Top 25 poll after an upset OT loss to Indiana?
Penn State fell hard in the AP Top 25 Poll this week.
The Nittany Lions (0-1) dropped 10 spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon. This fall comes after an upset overtime loss, 36-35, to now-No. 17 Indiana on the road Saturday.
Penn State checked in at No. 8 last week before opening its 2020 season. The Nittany Lions remained in the top 10 for nearly a month since Big Ten teams were again eligible for the AP Poll starting Sept. 27. Indiana leap-frogged Penn State, and No. 9 Wisconsin moved into the top 10. The Badgers steamrolled Illinois, 45-7, to open their season Friday night.
The Nittany Lions — who take on No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium — received 443 voting points in this week’s rankings. They received 1,033 voting points last week.
Despite the loss, CBS Sports projects Penn State to take on No. 4 Notre Dame in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 in Atlanta.
Penn State is joined by four other Big Ten teams in the AP Poll. Ohio State still leads the conference at No. 3, followed by No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan, No. 17 Indiana and Penn State. The Buckeyes moved up two spots, the Badgers and Wolverines both jumped five spots, and Indiana worked its way into the top 25 after receiving votes last week.
Minnesota received votes after falling out of the top 25 with a blowout loss to Michigan, and Northwestern and Purdue both received votes after wins this weekend.
The next AP Poll will be released at 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
The full top-25 rankings are below:
AP top 25 (Oct. 25)
1. Clemson (6-0), 1,539
2. Alabama (5-0), 1,494
3. Ohio State (1-0), 1,402
4. Notre Dame (5-0), 1,353
5. Georgia (3-1), 1,292
6. Oklahoma State (4-0), 1,201
7. Cincinnati (3-0), 1,100
8. Texas A&M (3-1), 1,094
9. Wisconsin (1-0), 950
10. Florida (2-1), 933
11. Brigham Young (5-0), 906
12. Miami (4-1), 888
13. Michigan (1-0), 839
14. Oregon (0-0), 784
15. North Carolina (4-1), 758
16. Kansas State (4-1), 562
17. Indiana (1-0), 466
18. Penn State (0-1), 443
19. Marshall (5-0), 379
20. Coastal Carolina (5-0), 282
21. USC (0-0), 243
22. SMU (5-0), 208
23. Iowa State (3-2), 205
24. Oklahoma (3-2), 155
25. Boise State (1-0), 113
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1
