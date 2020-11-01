How far did Penn State football fall in the AP Top 25 poll after the loss to Ohio State?

Penn State has plummeted out of the AP Poll.

After 63 consecutive appearances in the top-25 rankings when eligible, the Nittany Lions (0-2) dropped out of the latest AP Top 25, which was released Sunday afternoon. This fall was expected after a 38-25 loss to Ohio State on Saturday night, even if the Buckeyes remain ranked at No. 3.

The drop marks the first time Penn State has been unranked when eligible since the AP Poll released on Oct. 16, 2016 — ending the fourth-best streak in the nation. In the 2016 season, the Nittany Lions earned a spot in top 25 after knocking off then-No. 2 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions — who take on Maryland on Saturday at Beaver Stadium — received 87 voting points in this week’s rankings. They received 443 voting points last week.

Penn State’s fall from grace has been quick. The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 8 before opening the 2020 season, and they were No. 7 this preseason. But after an upset overtime loss to Indiana on Oct. 24 and Saturday’s loss to Ohio State, they find themselves on the outside looking in.

Following the defeat, CBS Sports no longer projects Penn State to play in a New Year’s Six bowl this season.

Four Big Ten teams are in this week’s AP Poll. Ohio State still leads the conference at No. 3, followed by No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 13 Indiana and No. 23 Michigan. The Buckeyes stayed put at their ranking from last week, the Wolverines fell 10 spots, the Badgers dropped one spot and the Hoosiers rose four spots.

Along with Penn State, Northwestern, Purdue and Michigan State also received votes.

The next AP Poll will be released at 2 p.m. Nov. 8.

The full top-25 rankings are below:

AP Top 25 (Nov. 1)

1. Clemson (7-0), 1,515

2. Alabama (6-0), 1,513

3. Ohio State (2-0), 1,430

4. Notre Dame (6-0), 1,351

5. Georgia (4-1), 1,289

6. Cincinnati (5-0), 1,199

7. Texas A&M (4-1), 1,156

8. Flordia (3-1), 1,066

9. Brigham Young (7-0), 1,014

10. Wisconsin (1-0), 985

11. Miami (5-1), 946

12. Oregon (0-0), 831

13. Indiana (2-0), 765

14. Oklahoma State (4-1), 760

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0), 527

16. Marshall (5-0), 523

17. Iowa State (4-2), 427

18. SMU (6-1), 420

19. Oklahoma (4-2), 405

20. USC (0-0), 354

21. Boise State (2-0), 336

22. Texas (4-2), 190

23. Michigan (1-1), 151

24. Auburn (4-2), 144

25. Liberty (6-0), 118

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn State 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas State 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego State 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan State 4, California 3