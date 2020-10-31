Penn State Football
Here’s who ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ crew picked in Penn State football vs. Ohio State
Penn State hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the fourth straight season Saturday morning ahead of its matchup with Ohio State. The show was filmed inside Beaver Stadium instead of a location on campus due to fans not being allowed on site during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The crew — made up of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso — was joined by former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to make picks for the Saturday slate of games. McSorley picked his alma mater to win, while Corso, Howard and Pollack picked the Buckeyes..
Scroll below for some of the top tweets from the show:
