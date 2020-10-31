Here’s who ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ crew picked in Penn State football vs. Ohio State

Penn State hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the fourth straight season Saturday morning ahead of its matchup with Ohio State. The show was filmed inside Beaver Stadium instead of a location on campus due to fans not being allowed on site during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The crew — made up of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso — was joined by former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley to make picks for the Saturday slate of games. McSorley picked his alma mater to win, while Corso, Howard and Pollack picked the Buckeyes..

Scroll below for some of the top tweets from the show:

We are LIVE on @CollegeGameDay from State College! Breaking down all of today’s matchups. Including @OhioStateFB and @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/L8lsZPuhCt — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 31, 2020

“It’s been unusual, but you gotta embrace it.”



Penn State head coach James Franklin shares how he and the Nittany Lions are handling playing under unique circumstances. pic.twitter.com/bmOwxj3oNd — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2020

JUST IN: Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will serve as @CollegeGameDay's guest picker! — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 31, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“My Penn State boys gonna pull this one out.”@CollegeGameDay guest picker @McSorley_IX says it, so it’s gonna happen. pic.twitter.com/Hz7B02yNQj — Roar Lions Roar (@RLRblog) October 31, 2020

Lee Corso puts on the Brutus head and picks Ohio State to win tonight's game over Penn State. Everyone on the College GameDay panel picked Ohio State to win except the guest picker, former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 31, 2020