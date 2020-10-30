How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-1) will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It’s the 35th meeting between the teams, in a series in which the Buckeyes have won seven out of the last eight contests.

Ohio State owns the overall series lead at 20-14.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: No. 18 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 | Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: ABC | Live stream: ESPN3

Who’s calling the game: Chris Fowler (Play-by-Play), Kirk Herbstreit (Color), Maria Taylor (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 83/83

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Ohio State -12

Money line: Ohio State -351/Penn State +309

Over/under: 64

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Ohio State 35-24

Jon Sauber: Ohio State 38-24

Lauren Muthler: Ohio State 35-24

Josh Moyer: Ohio State 38-24

Bret Pallotto: Ohio State 38-30

Nate Cobler: Ohio State 30-20

