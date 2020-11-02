Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 4 kickoff time vs. Nebraska. Here’s what to expect

Penn State’s run of avoiding noon starts is over.

The Nittany Lions’ Week 4 game at Nebraska will kick off at 12 p.m. (11 a.m. CST) Nov. 14 on FS1, the Big Ten announced Monday.

Our home opener against Penn State will kickoff at 11 AM on FS1 #GBR x #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/ABBGVC3CUn — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 2, 2020

Nebraska is 0-1 after a 52-17 loss to No. 3 Ohio State on the road to open its season. The Cornhuskers’ home game against No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers’ program. Now, Nebraska takes on an unbeaten Northwestern team on the road next Saturday.

Penn State’s had its own bumps in the road, though. The Nittany Lions opened their season with a 36-35 OT loss to Indiana in Bloomington before falling to Ohio State 38-25 at home last weekend. PSU will now face Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

The trip to Nebraska marks Penn State’s first visit to Lincoln since 2012. Penn State and Nebraska have met just 17 times on the gridiron, with the Cornhuskers leading the overall series 9-8.

Nebraska has won four of the past six matchups between the programs. But the Nittany Lions won the last meeting in 2017, beating the Cornhuskers 56-44 in Beaver Stadium.

After Nebraska, Penn State will go on to face Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State to round out the regular season.