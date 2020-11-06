How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-2) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It’s the seventh time these teams will meet since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, although the Nittany Lions have won the last five matchups.

Penn State owns the overall series lead at 40-2-1.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (0-2) vs. Maryland Terrapins (1-1)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, November 7 | Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Lisa Byington (Play-by-Play), Matt Millen (Color), Coley Harvey (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 138/195

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -25

Money line: Penn State -2158/Maryland +1492

Over/under: 64

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 38-21

Jon Sauber: Penn State 42-13

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 48-24

Josh Moyer: Penn State 38-21

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 38-20

Nate Cobler: Penn State 27-17

STORIES WORTH YOUR TIME

Here’s 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Maryland college football game

How can Penn State football earn its first win of 2020 against Maryland? Here’s 2 key matchups

Penn State football coach James Franklin says Nittany Lions ‘gotta get it done’ after 0-2 start

Why Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and his teammates believe Saturday was just a glimpse of his potential