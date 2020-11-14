How Penn State’s red zone failures doomed the Nittany Lions in their loss to Nebraska

Penn State quarterback Will Levis (7) waits for the hike at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nebraska won 30-23. AP

Will Levis took the final offensive snap of the game for Penn State on 4th-and-goal from the Nebraska 13-yard line with 37 seconds left and his team down seven. Three seconds later, he was drug into the dirt as he hopelessly flung the ball into the air.

That incomplete pass told the story of a Penn State offense that can move the ball downfield but has failed miserably this season when it gets within its opponent’s 20-yard line.

The Nittany Lions made six trips to the red zone — including their last two offensive drives of the game while down seven — and came away with one touchdown. Their red zone offense has been crucial to the team falling to 0-4 for only the second time in program history after its 30-23 loss to Nebraska on Saturday.

“Red zone offense is about running the ball and about being detailed in the passing game,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said after the loss. “All the windows are shrunk down, so it magnifies. It magnifies if you’re good in the red zone in passing offense and it magnifies if you have thinks to work on.

“We didn’t make enough plays. We didn’t put the ball in a position where our guy had a legitimate chance to get it or you’re going to get the (pass interference). We’ve got to get those things cleaned up. ... Too many times in the red zone where we didn’t come away with points.”

Penn State has made mistakes in plenty of other areas of the field, but the offense’s inability to finish drives cost the Nittany Lions their first win of the season Saturday afternoon.

Turn any two of the Lions’ four non-touchdowns into touchdowns and the team adds at least eight points in a seven-point defeat.

The reasons for their failures are plentiful, but the play-calling has been the biggest culprit. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is the team’s play-caller on that side of the ball and leads a unit that consistently tries to throw fade routes in the corner of the end zone.

Those fades — which usually isolate a wide receiver or tight end on a single defender — require the quarterback to place a near-perfect pass in order for the receiver to come down with the ball. They must not only win the battle with the defender, but quickly turn and locate a pass that must come out early to prevent the defender from making a play.

That’s all without taking into consideration that the receiver must catch the pass with a defender usually within arm’s reach.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Levis, who took over at quarterback after two turnovers by incumbent starter Sean Clifford early in the game, took responsibility for the team’s failures close to the goal line.

“I think it comes down to accuracy,” Levis said. “Some of my decisions were good, but just the throws weren’t there. Give credit to the defense. I thought they did a good job of defending our routes well down there. Whenever you get close to the goal line, that’s just when technique and accuracy from the quarterback position really comes down to it.

“I know that I have the ability to make those throws. There were some that were there today that were just barely missed. It’s just 1% every day going into practice and working on that. It’s going to be a big area of focus for us this week, I imagine.”

Penn State tried them time and time again in the red zone to no avail Saturday night, whether it was inaccurate throws or the play calls, tight end Pat Freiermuth said the team needs to improve when they have a chance to score.

“We need to go out there and execute a little better in the red zone,” Freiermuth said. “It’s on the players, really, going down there in the red zone and not executing and wanting to get the ball in the end zone. That’s something we’ve got to work on and we’ve got to get fixed.”

Without the ability to score from in close, the Nittany Lions are reliant on big plays to score touchdowns. Those plays require the quarterback hitting open receivers down the field or playmakers making defenders miss in the open field — two areas Penn State hasn’t consistently found success in, either. The offense finished the game with five plays of at least 20 yards, but only two came through the air and only two resulted in touchdowns.

Without big plays and without red zone success, there isn’t much of an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to score touchdowns, which is at the core of their failures during their 0-4 start.

If those issues aren’t resolved at some point, the four-game losing streak may extend further into the season.