Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 5 kickoff time vs. Iowa. Here’s what to expect

Penn State’s game against Iowa Saturday will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, the conference announced Sunday. The winless Nittany Lions will take on the Hawkeyes in Beaver Stadium for their third home game of the year.

Iowa is 2-2 after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Purdue and Northwestern before beating Michigan State and Minnesota the past two weeks. The Hawkeyes dominated the Golden Gophers 35-7 Saturday on the road.

Off to an 0-4 start for only the second time in program history and the first time since 2001, Penn State is looking to get back on track. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 30-23 road loss to Nebraska on Saturday.

Penn State is 17-12 all-time against Iowa, and the Nittany Lions have beaten the Hawkeyes in the teams’ last six matchups.

Last season, Penn State edged out Iowa 17-12 on the road in a battle of two ranked opponents. The win marked the Nittany Lions’ first win over a ranked opponent in a true road game since 2013.

After Iowa, Penn State will go on to face Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State to round out the regular season.