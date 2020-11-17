‘It is what it is’: Penn State football coach James Franklin ignoring obstacles as team looks ahead to Iowa

There has been a laundry list of circumstances that have played a factor in Penn State starting its season 0-4 for just the second time in program history and the first time since 2001. But seventh-year head coach James Franklin knows — at the end of the day — it doesn’t really matter.

Franklin still feels an obligation to put a winning product on the field week in and week out.

“The reality is, it is what it is,” Franklin said. “I know people turn on their TVs on Saturday afternoon, and they wanna be able to have an escape away from their lives and enjoy Nittany Lion football. ... And we have a responsibility to go out there and play well.”

Now, the Nittany Lions will look for win No. 1 of 2020 when they take on Iowa on Saturday in Beaver Stadium after coming off of a 30-23 road loss to Nebraska last weekend.

Penn State has beaten Iowa in six consecutive matchups, with the last four wins — from 2016-19 — coming under Franklin. Last year, the Nittany Lions slipped past the Hawkeyes 17-12 in Iowa City for the program’s first win over a ranked opponent in a true road game since 2013.

After starting its season with back-to-back losses, Iowa dismantled Michigan State 49-7 on Nov. 7 and blew out Minnesota 35-7 on the road last week.

The Nittany Lions are in a much different spot this season than they were in when they faced the Hawkeyes last year, with many uncertainties — including who will start at quarterback on Saturday. (Franklin hasn’t decided between redshirt junior Sean Clifford and redshirt sophomore Will Levis). So, getting past Iowa will certainly be a challenge.

“We’ve gotta do everything we possibly can to find a way to get a win on Saturday, which will be really important for our program, be really important for — most importantly — our players and coaches and our fans and community,” Franklin said. “It’s going to be a tremendous challenge, but (we’re) looking forward to the opportunity.”

RED ZONE STRUGGLES

Penn State has made 19 trips to the red zone in its first four games so far this season. But the Nittany Lions have only converted 12 times in those trips, scoring eight touchdowns and making four field goals. Their red zone conversion rate of 63.2 percent ranks 123rd out of 126 FBS teams.

Last Saturday against Nebraska, Penn State made six trips to the red zone but scored just one touchdown. Two of the Nittany Lions’ missed opportunities in that contest came in the final minutes of the fourth quarter with chances to send the game to overtime.

“When you get into the red zone, everything is magnified,” Franklin said. “The details are all magnified because all the windows shrink. There’s just less space for the defense to cover. They don’t have to defend any vertical routes — it’s all horizontal and high-lows.”

Franklin said earlier in the season he believed that his team’s red zone troubles were a result of an ineffective running game. (Penn State has only scored two rushing touchdowns in the red zone this year).

But against the Cornhuskers, it was struggles through the air which forced the Nittany Lions to leave points on the board.

“You’ve gotta be able to do both — you’ve gotta be able to run the ball, and you’ve gotta be able to threaten people and stretch people and challenge people in red zone combinations,” Franklin said. “And then be able to either drive the ball or drop the ball into tight windows.”

FALSE POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS

Franklin said one of the biggest challenges away from the field his group has faced has been false positive COVID-19 test results. So far, the Nittany Lions have had 39 false positives this season.

According to Franklin, Penn State has even had a few players and staff members get false positive test results multiple days in a row.

And it’s the same process each time. A player or staff member that initially tests positive early in the day will have to go into isolation while their test is sent to a retesting center that’s located about an hour and 45 minutes away from campus. Usually, if the test is indeed a false positive, it comes back negative about halfway through the Nittany Lions’ practice.

Thinking they have COVID-19 — or not knowing with certainty if they do or don’t — has been tough on team members’ mental health. The loss of key personnel mid-week has also been difficult to deal with.

“It can be an emotional roller coaster,” Franklin said. “Throughout the week, you’ve got staff members that are going through it. And then other guys — GAs or analysts — have to jump into that role for practice that day.”

It’s just another off-the-field hurdle in a year full of them that Franklin and his team must overcome — all while still trying to find a way to win their first game of the season.

“This is what 2020 has brought us, and we’ve gotta find a way to navigate it the best we can,” Franklin said. “But it’s not a level playing field across college football — it’s not the same. Some places are better; some places are worse. ... But at the end of the day, you’ve gotta navigate it the best you can and you’ve gotta find a way to be successful. And that’s what we’re battling every single day to do.”