How to watch Penn State vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-4) will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It’s the 30th meeting between the teams, in a series in which the Nittany Lions have won the last six matchups.

Penn State owns the overall series lead at 17-12.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (0-4) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (2-2)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 | Where: Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pennsylvania)

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Joe Beninati (Play-by-Play), Matt Millen (Color), Rick Pizzo (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 98/210

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Iowa -2.5

Money line: Penn State -128/Iowa +108

Over/under: 47

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Iowa 34-27

Jon Sauber: Iowa 35-21

Lauren Muthler: Iowa 31-27

Josh Moyer: Iowa 27-24

Bret Pallotto: Iowa 26-23

Nate Cobler: Penn State 27-23

STORIES WORTH YOUR TIME

Here’s 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Iowa college football game

How can Penn State football win its first game this season vs. Iowa? Here’s 2 key matchups

‘It is what it is’: Penn State football coach James Franklin ignoring obstacles as team looks ahead to Iowa

Who will start at QB for Penn State vs. Iowa? James Franklin has yet to name starter

Penn State defense looks to be aggressive from ‘the get-go’ vs. Iowa after slow starts

Why those who know Devyn Ford best say he’s cut out to be Penn State’s No. 1 option at RB