Big Ten announces Penn State’s Week 6 kickoff time vs. Michigan. Here’s what to expect

Penn State’s game against Michigan on Saturday will kick off at noon on ABC, the Big Ten announced Sunday. The winless Nittany Lions will take on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for their sixth game of the season.

Game Time Announcement



: Michigan

: 12:00 PM

️: Sat. Nov. 28

: Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan is 2-3 after a triple-overtime 48-42 win over Rutgers on the road Saturday. Before the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights, they opened their season with a win over Minnesota before going on a three-game losing streak with losses to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Penn State is off to an 0-5 start for the first time in program history and is looking to get back on track. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 41-21 loss to Iowa at home on Saturday.

Michigan owns the all-time series lead over Penn State 14-9, and the Wolverines have won four of the last six matchups between the teams.

Last season, the Nittany Lions beat Michigan 28-21 at Beaver Stadium in front of a raucous White-Out crowd.

After Michigan, Penn State will go on to face Rutgers, Michigan State and whichever Big Ten West opponent it draws in the Week 9 crossover game to round out the regular season.