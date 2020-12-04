How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-5) will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-4) at noon Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey. It’s the 31st time these teams will meet, although the Nittany Lions have won the past 13 matchups and all six since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Penn State owns the overall series lead at 28-2.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

WATCH/LISTEN

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (1-5) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-4)

When: Noon, Saturday, December 5 | Where: SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV

Who’s calling the game: Mark Followill (Play-by-Play), Matt Millen (Color), Olivia Dekker (Sideline)

Local radio: 99.5 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM: 136/383

Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

BETTING ODDS

(Based on Odds Shark)

Game line: Penn State -11.5

Money line: Penn State -350/Rutgers +290

Over/under: 52.5

CDT PREDICTIONS

Parth Upadhyaya: Penn State 35-21

Jon Sauber: Penn State 31-23

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 34-21

Josh Moyer: Penn State 31-24

Bret Pallotto: Penn State 28-27

Nate Cobler: Penn State 30-20

STORIES WORTH YOUR TIME

Here’s 5 things to watch in Saturday’s Penn State vs. Rutgers college football game

How can Penn State football build off its momentum and beat Rutgers? Here’s 2 key matchups

Penn State football’s 2020 season is ‘not the totality of who we are,’ James Franklin says

‘We’ll get there’: Kirk Ciarrocca still confident in future of Penn State’s offense