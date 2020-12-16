Here’s which 5 Penn State Nittany Lions were named to All-Big Ten defensive teams

The Big Ten announced its all-conference defensive selections Wednesday, and five Penn State players were named to first-, second- or third-teams.

Redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney headlined the Nittany Lions who were recognized. Toney was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media and the coaches. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media and first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. Senior safety Lamont Wade and redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. were both named third-team All-Big Ten by the media. Lastly, senior safety Jaquan Brisker was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

Toney leads Penn State and is tied for seventh in the Big Ten with four sacks this season. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Philadelphia native also is tied for first on the Nittany Lions with 6.5 tackles for a loss and is ninth on the team in total tackles with 25.

Oweh, on the other hand, has not registered a sack this season. But the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Howell, New Jersey, native is tied with Toney for first on the Nittany Lions with 6.5 tackles for a loss and is fourth on the team in total tackles with 38.

Wade is fifth on the team in total tackles with 36, tied for third in passes defended with two and tied for first in interceptions with one. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound Clairton native also leads Penn State in fumbles recovered with two on the season.

Porter Jr., who redshirted last year, also has been an impact player for the Nittany Lions this season. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound Bakersfield, California, native is sixth on the team in total tackles with 33, tied for 10th in tackles for a loss with two, tied for sixth in sacks with one and second in passes defended with four.

Brisker — in his second season with Penn State after transferring from Lackawanna Community College — led the team in passes defended with five on the season. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Pittsburgh native also was third for the Nittany Lions in total tackles with 50, seventh in tackles for a loss with three and tied for first in interceptions with one.

Penn State players who were given honorable mentions by the Big Ten media are Brisker, senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, redshirt senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, junior defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher and sophomore linebacker Brandon Smith.

Nittany Lions who received honorable mentions by the Big Ten coaches include Wade, Porter Jr., Castro-Fields, Shelton, Mustipher and Smith.

The Big Ten will announce its all-conference special teams selections on Wednesday.

The All-Big Ten defensive selections and awards are listed below:

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Defense (Media)

First Team Second Team Third Team DL Jerome Johnson (Indiana) DL Owen Carney (Illinois) DL Eku Leota (Northwestern) DL Chauncey Golston (Iowa) DL Zach Vanvalkenburg (Iowa) DL Jonthon Cooper (Ohio State) DL Daviyon Nixon (Iowa) DL Kwity Payne (Michigan) DL Isiahh Loudermilk (Wisconsin) DL Shaka Toney (Penn State) DL Tommy Togiai (Ohio State)







DL Jayson Oweh (Penn State)



LB Micah McFadden (Indiana) LB Jake Hansen (Illinois) LB Pete Werner (Ohio State) LB Paddy Fisher (Northwestern) LB Antjuan Simmons (Michigan State) LB Derrick Barnes (Purdue) LB Olakunle Fatukasi (Rutgers) LB Blake Gallagher (Northwestern) LB Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin) DB Jamar Johnson (Indiana) DB Jaylin Williams (Indiana) DB Devon Matthews (Indiana) DB Tiawan Mullen (Indiana) DB Jack Koerner (Iowa) DB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) DB Brandon Joseph (Northwestern) DB Shakur Brown (Michigan State) DB Lamont Wade (Penn State) DB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)



DB Tre Avery (Rutgers) DB Shaun Wade (Ohio State)









All-Big Ten Defense (Coaches)