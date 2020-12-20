How Penn State WR Jahan Dotson used doubt to prove he’s one of the best in the country

Jahan Dotson had already found plenty of success before Penn State’s Saturday night matchup with Illinois.

He set career highs this season with 695 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 46 receptions heading into the final regular season game. He achieved his goal of reaching 20 miles per hour when he hit the mark twice on his 81-yard punt return last week against Michigan State. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team earlier this week.

He had accomplished more than enough in his junior season.

But he wasn’t satisfied.

Dotson was motivated and ready to attack on Saturday, and he did just that on his way to 189 receiving yards in Penn State’s 56-21 win over the Illini in what could be his final game at Beaver Stadium after a breakout year.

The junior wide receiver’s chief source of motivation wasn’t his draft status or a receiving benchmark he wanted to hit. It was that third-team selection.

He thought he should be higher.

“That definitely motivated me this week,” Dotson said. “All of my teammates were talking about it. Any time someone is in front of me on anything, I want to get better and prove to people that I feel as though I’m one of the best in the country. I feel like that definitely motivated me this week to go out and perform well. And I was able to do so.”

Dotson had a valid case to be first or second team. Before championship week — when the awards were announced — he was leading the Big Ten in receiving yards with 695, was tied for third in touchdowns with six and second in receptions with 46.

So what did he do to prove he deserved more? He dominated.

Dotson scored a touchdown on Penn State’s first offensive play, taking a hitch route 75 yards for a touchdown. Later, he took another short pass — this time a tunnel screen — and ran it into the end zone for a 70-yard score. Not to mention the 50-yard punt return he had that led to a two-play, 10-yard touchdown drive.

He finished the game with six catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns on top of his 50 punt return yards. His receiving performance ranked as the sixth-best in program history for a single game.

Those specific heights are new for Dotson, but finding success is nothing new to the junior receiver who wants to destroy whatever is in front of him every time he touches the field. He and the rest of the wide receiver have used that as their fuel this season.

“We came in to every single day of practice trying to get better,” Dotson said. “Trying to be the best group on the field. Every single time we step on the field, just dominate. Live by it. Just kill everything that’s in front of you. That’s what we’ve been able to do this year, getting the ball in our hands in space and just making things happen.”

His success may come as a surprise to those outside the program. After all, he was the leader of a unit that was viewed as the biggest question mark and a weakness heading into the 2020 season, and he hadn’t yet proven much.

But the work he put in and the efforts he made to improve this year didn’t go unnoticed — especially not by his starting quarterback.

“This year he’s asking me questions on the offense,” redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford said. “He’s constantly in my ear, texting me thoughts, questions. That’s what I love to see, the process of him just learning and growing, and him and I getting a better relationship than we have had.”

Although those outside the wide receiver room and outside the Penn State football facilities saw a weak spot, Dotson knew what was coming. He and his position-mates were ready to take the world on and show that they weren’t a weakness, but rather, a strength.

“Our whole receiver group took that to heart,” Dotson said. “People were talking down on us, saying that we were gonna be the weakest link on the team.”

He and the rest of the receivers have held up their end of the bargain this season. They’ve gone from a weakness to a consistent source of production through all nine games.

Every prominent player from the group can return next year and potentially build on what they’ve created. Dotson is the most logical to not return because he’s already draft-eligible and has improved his draft stock this season.

Last week, Dotson wasn’t ready to talk about such a thing. It was too far out with another game yet to play.

This week, he said there’s still plenty that he wants to improve on when asked what he has left to accomplish in college football.

“I think there’s still a lot for me to improve on,” Dotson said. “I still have so many parts of my game I can still improve on and I can get better at just by working every single day, fine-tuning my game and perfecting my craft.”

Whether or not he returns, Dotson has already proven plenty of people wrong. He’ll likely be doubted whenever he decides to take the next step. He’s too small. He’s too thin. He’s not fast enough.

Next season — whether he’s playing for the Nittany Lions or an NFL team — Dotson can continue to use that criticism as fuel and allow it to take him to new heights.