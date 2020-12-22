Here’s which 5 Penn State Nittany Lions were named to the AP’s All-Big Ten teams

The Associated Press announced its All-Big Ten teams Tuesday, and five Penn State players made the cut.

Redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney was named to the All-Big Ten first team, while senior safety Lamont Wade, junior tight end Pat Freiermuth, redshirt junior offensive lineman Mike Miranda and redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh were named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Toney led Penn State this season and was tied for third in the conference with five sacks. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Philadelphia native also was second on the Nittany Lions in tackles for a loss with 7.5 and ninth on the team in total tackles with 31.

Wade finished the season tied for fifth on the team in total tackles with 37, tied for third in passes defended with two and tied for first in interceptions with one. The 5-foot-9, 187-pound Clairton native also led Penn State in fumbles recovered with two on the season.

Freiermuth, who only played in four games before needing season-ending shoulder surgery, tallied 23 receptions for 310 receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound Merrimac, Massachusetts, native was also selected as the 2020 Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year — becoming the first Nittany Lion to win the award.

Miranda was a staple of Penn State’s offensive line this season. The 6-foot-3, 301-pound Stow, Ohio, native made seven starts for a unit that drastically improved as the year progressed.

Oweh ended the season fourth on the Nittany Lions in total tackles with 38 and third in tackles for a loss with 6.5.