Penn State starting DT Antonio Shelton announces decision to transfer

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton sacks Illinois quarterback Isaiah William which caused a fumble that Penn State recovered during the game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium. adrey@centredaily.com

A second Penn State defensive tackle entered the transfer portal Wednesday. Starting defensive tackle Antonio Shelton is in the transfer portal, and seeks a new program for his final year of eligibility.

Shelton announced his decision, which was originally reported by The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder, Wednesday evening on his personal Twitter account.

“I believe I’ve done right by Penn State and Penn State has done right by me,” part of Shelton’s statement read. “...Naturally, all things come to an end ... My time here has been wonderful but now I feel like it is time to step out on faith. God is pushing me in a different direction and I have to listen.”

Thank you for everything Penn State! I’ll always love you!! #WeAre



-Groovy pic.twitter.com/IuAEhGTtTX — Antonio Shelton (@groovyIV) December 23, 2020

Shelton has started 20 games for the Nittany Lions in his career, including 19 in the last two seasons. He registered 3.5 sacks this season to set a career high and bring his career total to six.

Fellow defensive tackle Judge Culpepper reportedly entered the transfer portal earlier in the day.

While Shelton is already a redshirt senior, he will have one more year of eligibility after the NCAA approved a rule that allows all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The redshirt senior’s departure will free up a spot on the interior alongside P.J. Mustipher. That spot could go to redshirt freshman Hakeem Beamon who appeared in all eight games for the Nittany Lions this season.