Penn State football DT Judge Culpepper enters transfer portal, per report

Penn State redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Judge Culpepper has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.

Culpepper, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports, appeared in all 13 games in 2019 (primarily on special teams) and in all nine games for the Nittany Lions this season.

As a reserve, the 6-foot-3, 291-pound Tampa, Florida, native finished the 2020 season with five tackles and 0.5 sacks.

For his career, Culpepper recorded seven tackles and one sack.