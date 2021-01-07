Penn State football’s star wide receiver Jahan Dotson will return for 2021 season

Penn State will get its leading receiver back in 2021.

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson announced he will return to the Nittany Lions next season rather than entering the 2021 NFL Draft. He announced his decision Thursday evening with a video via his personal Twitter account.

Dotson finished the 2020 season as the Big Ten’s leading receiver with 884 receiving yards. He also tied for first in receiving touchdowns with eight and second in receptions with 52. Despite his accomplishments, which also included an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown, he was only named to the All-Big Ten third team by both the coaches and the media.

I’ll be back in 2021 to give y’all the summary ... Chapter 4 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/K8jQMeDNuJ — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) January 7, 2021

He responded to the snub by having a monstrous performance to close the season against Illinois. He torched the Illini for 189 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions to finish the 2020 campaign.

Dotson has the open field speed to blow by his opponents — like he did against Illinois — and the acceleration in and out of cuts to create separation when he runs his routes.

His return gives the Nittany Lions stability at a position that entered the season as the team’s biggest question mark. They’ll return the team’s top two receiving options in Dotson and freshman wide receiver Parker Washington. The top three wideouts — which also includes freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith — will now return their combined 103 receptions for 1,511 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The trio — which will be led by Dotson — has a chance to be at the forefront of Penn State’s best position group in 2021.