4-star athlete Mehki Flowers joins Penn State football’s 2022 recruiting class

Penn State football continued its hot start to the 2022 recruiting class on New Year’s Day. Four-star athlete Mehki Flowers committed to the Nittany Lions and Penn State head coach James Franklin via his personal Twitter account.

The in-state athlete is the second recruit to join the 2022 class in the past few months after Anthony Ivey did the same Oct. 29. Flowers is a junior at Steelton-Highspire High School in Dauphin County and led the school’s football program to a 10-0 record this season and a PIAA Class 1A State Championship. He was also named the Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class A player of the year.

Flowers is the No. 133 player in the 2022 class and the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. He’s one of three players committed to schools on the list of top 10 players in Pennsylvania, all three of whom are committed to the Nittany Lions.

He chose Penn State over scholarship offers from 20 other schools, including Arizona State, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports wrote in a scouting report that Flowers could play either side of the ball at the next level.

“Has frame and offers position versatility,” Dohn’s scouting report on 247Sports reads. “Has skill set to play receiver or safety. Can easily carry 210 pounds. Is usually the best athlete on high school field by wide margin. Changes direction well. Has speed and burst. Can close as safety and pull away as receiver. Agile and athletic. Excellent body control. Tough for defenders to get clean shot in space. Possesses field awareness. Is physical and plays with attitude. Can impact in return game. As receiver, has to work on release off line. Continued strength development important. Work on backpedal as safety needed. Multi-year starter at Top 10 program. Day 2 NFL draft potential.”

Flowers is the eighth recruit to join Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class and the highest-rated in the group.

With the addition of the in-state athlete, the Nittany Lions’ 2022 class moves from No. 3 to No. 2 in the country, passing LSU and sitting behind only Ohio State in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.